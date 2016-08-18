Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sriram Naidu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sriram Naidu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Garden City Ophthalmology PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 12, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-0838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife and I have been treated by Dr Naidu for 20 years. Several members of our immediate family see Dr. Naidu as their Cardiologist. He is one of the most learned, thorough, compassionate and effective physicians we have ever met. He has become our trusted friend.
- Cardiology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184601643
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidu has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naidu speaks Chinese.
