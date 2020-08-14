Overview

Dr. Sriramachandra Badiga, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Badiga works at RGV Gastro in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.