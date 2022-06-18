See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Srishti Nangia, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Srishti Nangia, MD

Dr. Srishti Nangia, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dr. Nangia works at Child Neurology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nangia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Child Neurology
    505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Memory Evaluation
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Familial Neonatal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Designed Clinical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epileptic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Somatosensory Evoked Potential (SSEP) Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Status Epilepticus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2022
    Dr. Nangia s very good at her job. I really appreciate the help we received from her for my daughter. I trust her completely with the well-being of my kids. She listens and responds to my email and texts asap. Myself, husband and all other members of the family extend to you a warm and heartfelt "thank you" for the great work and service you and your team have provided to little Safiya.
    Kavita — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Srishti Nangia, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1790936540
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|Schneider Children's Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srishti Nangia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nangia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nangia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nangia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nangia has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nangia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nangia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nangia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nangia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nangia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

