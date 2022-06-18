Dr. Srishti Nangia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nangia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srishti Nangia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srishti Nangia, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Nangia works at
Child Neurology505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Dr. Nangia s very good at her job. I really appreciate the help we received from her for my daughter. I trust her completely with the well-being of my kids. She listens and responds to my email and texts asap. Myself, husband and all other members of the family extend to you a warm and heartfelt "thank you" for the great work and service you and your team have provided to little Safiya.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1790936540
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|Schneider Children's Hospital
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
