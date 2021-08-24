See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Sritharani Kandasamy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sritharani Kandasamy, MD

Dr. Sritharani Kandasamy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Kandasamy works at Harvard Vanguard Med Assocs in Burlington, MA with other offices in Concord, MA and Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kandasamy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.
    20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 221-2940
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Pharmacy
    330 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 287-9470
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine
    2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sritharani Kandasamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265839336
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kandasamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kandasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kandasamy has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandasamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

