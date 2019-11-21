Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopaluni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD
Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colville, WA. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Gopaluni's Office Locations
Cancer Care Northwest - Colville Outreach Clinic982 E Columbia Ave, Colville, WA 99114 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer Care Northwest - North Spokane605 E Holland Ave Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Sri. From her first visit with me in the hospital just hours after I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia to each and every office visit she always has taken the time to throughly explain test results, what treatment was available, and what the side effects might occur. She has even called me at home after I was released to see how I was doing. Her care and compassion was excellent, she always takes her time when I have an office visit. She even made a point to visit me when I was in the hospital for an unrelated cancer issue. I could not have ask for a better oncologist.
About Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1427208990
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- Gandi Medical Colleege, Hyderabad, India
- SUNY Upstate University
- Gandhi Medical College
- Nagarjuna Junior College - College of Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopaluni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopaluni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopaluni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopaluni has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopaluni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gopaluni speaks Hindi and Telugu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopaluni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopaluni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopaluni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopaluni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.