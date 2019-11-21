See All Hematologists in Colville, WA
Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD

Hematology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD

Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colville, WA. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Gopaluni works at Cancer Care Northwest in Colville, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gopaluni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Northwest - Colville Outreach Clinic
    982 E Columbia Ave, Colville, WA 99114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cancer Care Northwest - North Spokane
    605 E Holland Ave Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • Newport Hospital and Health Services
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Advanced Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Induction Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Topical Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gopaluni?

    Nov 21, 2019
    I highly recommend Dr. Sri. From her first visit with me in the hospital just hours after I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia to each and every office visit she always has taken the time to throughly explain test results, what treatment was available, and what the side effects might occur. She has even called me at home after I was released to see how I was doing. Her care and compassion was excellent, she always takes her time when I have an office visit. She even made a point to visit me when I was in the hospital for an unrelated cancer issue. I could not have ask for a better oncologist.
    Debbie A — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD
    About Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1427208990
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical Center
    Residency
    • Gandi Medical Colleege, Hyderabad, India
    Internship
    • SUNY Upstate University
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Nagarjuna Junior College - College of Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopaluni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gopaluni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gopaluni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gopaluni has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopaluni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopaluni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopaluni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopaluni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopaluni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

