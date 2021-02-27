Overview

Dr. Srividya Ariyan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Ariyan works at Phoenix Medical Group, PC in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.