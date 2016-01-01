Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD
Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Bhandaram's Office Locations
The Transplant Center1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5050, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3833Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1508038787
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College
Dr. Bhandaram works at
