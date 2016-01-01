Overview of Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD

Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Bhandaram works at The Transplant Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.