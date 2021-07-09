Overview of Dr. Srujitha Murukutla, MD

Dr. Srujitha Murukutla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Murukutla works at Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.