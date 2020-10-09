See All Oncologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Stacey Akers, MD

Oncology
3.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stacey Akers, MD

Dr. Stacey Akers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Olean General Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Akers works at Piver Center For Womens Health in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piver Center for Women's Health
    2121 Main St Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14214
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo
    2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214
  3. 3
    Kaleida Health
    1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olean General Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Oophorectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 09, 2020
    Dr. Akers and staff are the best. They take their time and answers any questions you may have. Explains everything that you might have questions about. Highly recommended. So glad I went to Roswell Cancer center in Buffalo, New York.
    Patricia — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Stacey Akers, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639204829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Cancer Inst
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham Southern College
    Undergraduate School

