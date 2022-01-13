Dr. Charnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey Charnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stacey Charnes, MD
Dr. Stacey Charnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Charnes works at
Dr. Charnes' Office Locations
Raphael Reiss A Physician PC6905 YELLOWSTONE BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had any problems with her. I always ask her questions and even come prepared with questions. If you don't ask, she won't tell. It is always best to be informed yourself, first. Oftentimes, I do have to wait. I understand it is a small practice with a lot of patients, so I wait. She is honest and thorough, which I appreciate. The nurse practitioner Chani Berger is so sweet, too! Even the male doctors I have seen and even one came to my room after my first two pregnancies to check on me, because Charnes was unavailable.
About Dr. Stacey Charnes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356313290
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charnes works at
Dr. Charnes has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Charnes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.