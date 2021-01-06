Dr. Stacey Folk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Folk, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacey Folk, MD
Dr. Stacey Folk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Folk Plastic Surgery4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 520, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6608
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Stacey Folk and her staff are outstanding! Stacey came recommended to me by my primary care physician and by two personal friends as one of the top surgeons in her field. I am so happy I chose Dr. Folk and I am thrilled with my results. Each person in her office worked collaboratively to put me at the center of my own care, listening to what mattered most to me, and addressing my questions honestly and directly. Dr. Folk is an excellent surgeon with an incredible eye for detail and perfection. More importantly, she genuinely cares about her patients. A good patient experience is more than getting the results you want, it is about establishing a trusting relationship between the patient and the provider. Dr. Folk and her team gave me one of the most incredible patient experiences and I will be back.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992813034
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- University of Colorado
- Cu Boulder
Dr. Folk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Folk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folk.
