Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD

Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Hammer works at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammer's Office Locations

    Cooper General Pediatrics
    110 Marter Ave Ste 503 Bldg 5, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Immunization Administration

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 14, 2016
    We switched Doctors almost immediately after my daughter was born. The previous would not take my concerns seriously, upon switching to Dr. Hammer she listened and we figured out what was going on with my daughter within on Appointment. The problem was immediately rectified and I had a happy baby on my hands from there on out. She was remarkably kind and treats my Toddler wonderful. We never have issues getting her for appointments last minute or speaking to her via Telephone with any issues.
    Jessy C in Riverside NJ — Sep 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1588756662
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammer works at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hammer’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

