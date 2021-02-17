See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Stacey Heit, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (11)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stacey Heit, MD

Dr. Stacey Heit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 512, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 684-2779
  2. 2
    400 W Peachtree St Nw, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 684-2779
  3. 3
    El Roble Home Care LLC
    5201 Great America Pkwy Ste 320, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 684-2779

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Dr. Heit had medical problems in 2016 and prior so had to suddenly close her practice. She is now in 2021 in practice again. She was very thorough and I hope to get an appointment with her soon.
    Babs29 — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Stacey Heit, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700965175
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

