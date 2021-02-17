Dr. Heit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey Heit, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacey Heit, MD
Dr. Stacey Heit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Heit's Office Locations
- 1 12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 512, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (888) 684-2779
- 2 400 W Peachtree St Nw, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (888) 684-2779
-
3
El Roble Home Care LLC5201 Great America Pkwy Ste 320, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Directions (888) 684-2779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heit had medical problems in 2016 and prior so had to suddenly close her practice. She is now in 2021 in practice again. She was very thorough and I hope to get an appointment with her soon.
About Dr. Stacey Heit, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700965175
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heit accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heit.
