See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD

Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri - Columbia, and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Specialists in Womens Care - KCK in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS and Lansing, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists in Womens Care - KCK
    1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 845-5649
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Specialists in Women's Care Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Olathe
    16180 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5163
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Specialists in Womens Care Lansing
    1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 845-5648
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?

Photo: Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnson to family and friends

Dr. Johnson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Johnson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD.

About Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700316270
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Missouri - Columbia
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Missouri - Columbia,
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stacey Johnson, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.