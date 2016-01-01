Dr. Stacey Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Knox, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacey Knox, MD
Dr. Stacey Knox, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Crete Area Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Nemaha County Hospital.
Dr. Knox's Office Locations
Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center201 S 68th Street Pl Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 420-7000
Pine Lake Imrt3901 Pine Lake Rd Ste 111, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 481-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Crete Area Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Nemaha County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stacey Knox, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Barnes Jewish - St. Louis
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- University of North Dakota
