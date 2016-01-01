Overview of Dr. Stacey Knox, MD

Dr. Stacey Knox, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Crete Area Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Nemaha County Hospital.



Dr. Knox works at Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.