Dr. Stacey Lievense, MD
Dr. Stacey Lievense, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Vascular Lab Incthe333 School St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 724-0600
Louis A Fragola Jr MD Ltd1525 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 724-0600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Very passionate. I feel like Dr. Lievense cares about the holistic health of her patients. At my appointments she always asked me questions that are not only related to obgyn care but my whole self in general. She is easy to talk too.
- English, Portuguese
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
