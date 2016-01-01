See All Pediatricians in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Stacey Logan, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stacey Logan, MD

Dr. Stacey Logan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Logan works at Alaska Center for Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Logan's Office Locations

    Alaska Center for Pediatrics
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 230, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Stacey Logan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1972765774
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Logan works at Alaska Center for Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Logan’s profile.

    Dr. Logan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

