Dr. Stacey Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacey Martin, MD
Dr. Stacey Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Methodist Hospital
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Orthopedics7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 540, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 486-8200
-
2
Ironman Sports Medicine Institute The Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
I was involved in a freak accident requiring two surgeries. Dr. Cries well handled the OREF andDr. Martin handled the ORIF and first post-op appt. The time spent with me during the emergency room, surgery and post-op time was quality time. I can understand the wait time for less time-crucial follow-up appointments, because it is much more important to have their patient-centered attention during the emergency stages of treatment. I appreciate all of the trauma team very much.
About Dr. Stacey Martin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679866677
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Hendrix College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.