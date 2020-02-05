Overview

Dr. Stacey Mayeaux, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Mayeaux works at Stacey W. Mayeaux MD LLC in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.