Dr. Stacey McKelvey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Nebraska and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
The Illinois Center for Digestive and Liver Health200 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-7165
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Dr. McKelvey is the best! She worked with me many months and was the first to be able to diagnosis my problem. She worked tirelessly to find the problem and treat it. She is patient, easy to talk to, and takes the time to listen to the patient. I would recommend her to all my family and friends in need. She went above and beyond.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNMC
- UNMC
- UNMC
- Univ Nebraska
- Gastroenterology
Dr. McKelvey has seen patients for Enteritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKelvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
