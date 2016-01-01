Dr. Oaks accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stacey Oaks, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stacey Oaks, DPM
Dr. Stacey Oaks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Oaks' Office Locations
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Michigan Avenue Podiatry30 N Michigan Ave Ste 720, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 701-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stacey Oaks, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oaks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oaks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.