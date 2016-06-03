Overview of Dr. Stacey Parker-Brueggemann, MD

Dr. Stacey Parker-Brueggemann, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Avista Adventist Hospital, Cass County Memorial Hospital, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, George C. Grape Community Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Myrtue Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Parker-Brueggemann works at Heartland Oncology and Hematology, L.L.P in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.