Dr. Pisklak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey Pisklak, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacey Pisklak, MD
Dr. Stacey Pisklak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Pisklak works at
Dr. Pisklak's Office Locations
-
1
Loop Central4888 Loop Central Dr Ste 510, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 346-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pisklak?
Dr. Pisklak has been life changing for me, and she continues to help me elevate and manage my life. I have been able to finally gain control of my depression, adhd, autism, and more, after decades of seeking effective help.
About Dr. Stacey Pisklak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518257385
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pisklak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pisklak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pisklak works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pisklak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pisklak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pisklak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pisklak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.