Overview of Dr. Stacey Shinder, MD

Dr. Stacey Shinder, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Shinder works at MDVIP - Boynton Beach, Florida in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.