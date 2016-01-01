Dr. Stacey Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Rosen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-2323Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny & Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Cardiovascular Diseases Montefiore M C-H&l Moses Div, Internal Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
