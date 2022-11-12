Overview of Dr. Stacey Schwartz, DPM

Dr. Stacey Schwartz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Millennium Foot and Ankle Specialists in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.