Dr. Stacey Schwartz, DPM
Dr. Stacey Schwartz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Millennium Foot and Ankle Specialists32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 195, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 419-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz is kind, knowledgeable, and a good listener. She is comfortable to talk to and answers my questions thoroughly and patiently.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Detroit Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences
- Michigan State University
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
