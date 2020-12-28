See All Dermatologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Stacey Sensor, DO

Cosmetic Dermatology
3.3 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacey Sensor, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their residency with Metropolitan Hospital In Grand Rapids

Dr. Sensor works at Celebration Obstetrics and Gynecology in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Gaylord, MI, Grayling, MI and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Celebration Obstetrics and Gynecology
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 208, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 566-2229
    Gaylord Obstetrics & Gynecology. P.c.
    829 N Center Ave Ste 200, Gaylord, MI 49735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-1616
    Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
    1100 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 348-0415
    Practice
    1071 S Sun Dr Ste 1043, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-1616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center
  • Otsego Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cervical Cancer
Chlamydia Infections
Ectopic Pregnancy
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
Labiaplasty
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Neck Lift
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Abscess
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Placenta Previa
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Rectovaginal Fistula
Surgery, Robotic Assisted
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Cancer
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Cancer
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 28, 2020
    Dr. Sensor delivered my son in the beginning of the pandemic. I was induced due to pre-eclampsia and HELPP syndrome at 37 weeks. It was a terrifying time for me and not only did she keep me feeling safe, but she made sure I had a smooth delivery and my sweet boy was safe. She is a wonderful doctor that is down to earth, relatable, and has great bedside manner. I can’t recommend her enough!!
    About Dr. Stacey Sensor, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588658579
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital In Grand Rapids
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Sensor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sensor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sensor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sensor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sensor has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sensor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sensor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sensor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sensor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sensor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

