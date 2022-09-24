Dr. Stacey South, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. South is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey South, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacey South, MD
Dr. Stacey South, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. South works at
Dr. South's Office Locations
-
1
Stacey South, MD3425 University Pkwy Unit 102, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 274-4228
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. South?
Getting referred to a gynecological oncologist is stressful, but Dr. South eased my concerns. She had profound knowledge of the procedures, with a calming bedside manner to present options and ways forward. The best part is she answered ALL my questions, her willingness to take the time to address everything on my mind and not making my husband and I feel rushed cannot be overstated. Her surgery team were professional, very communicative and reassuring on the day of surgery. Dr. South was there when I woke up and immediately informed my husband of the progress and projected outcomes. I could not have been in better hands.
About Dr. Stacey South, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1336368547
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. South has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. South accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. South has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. South works at
Dr. South has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. South on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. South. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. South.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. South, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. South appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.