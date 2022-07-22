Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD
Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Steeves' Office Locations
Rockwood Clinic400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2531
Valley Neurology Pllc11917 E Broadway Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Directions (509) 676-3876
Rockwood Inland Heart & Vascular Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 1000, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 342-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have spent years with Dr Steeves and have always found him to be patient and great with new ideas.
About Dr. Stacey Steeves, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steeves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steeves has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Steeves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steeves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.