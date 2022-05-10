Dr. Stacey Sudholt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Sudholt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stacey Sudholt, MD
Dr. Stacey Sudholt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Sudholt's Office Locations
Rush University Medical Center1653 W Congress Pkwy Rm 203, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6610
Rush Univ. Medical Center1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5000
Rush Associates in Women's Health1725 W Harrison St Ste 762, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8120
Archie & Acharya Sc610 S Maple Ave Ste 3600, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-3600
Rush River North539 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 549-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot fully express how grateful I am for Dr. Sudholt. She listened to my worries; she never minimized my pain; she answered EVERY SINGLE question; she showed up in ALL her humanity, which made it possible for me to show up in all of mine.
About Dr. Stacey Sudholt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Sudholt accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudholt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudholt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudholt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudholt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.