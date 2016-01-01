Overview of Dr. Stacey Valdez, DPM

Dr. Stacey Valdez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.



Dr. Valdez works at Gabriel J Halperin DPM in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.