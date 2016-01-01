Dr. Stacey Valdez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Valdez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stacey Valdez, DPM
Dr. Stacey Valdez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Valdez works at
Dr. Valdez's Office Locations
-
1
Gabriel J Halperin Dpm Inc3616 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063 Directions (323) 264-6157
-
2
Beverly Hospital309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 726-1222
-
3
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital1680 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 296-3890MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Stacey Valdez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Armenian
- 1770843336
Dr. Valdez accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdez works at
Dr. Valdez has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdez speaks Armenian.
Dr. Valdez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.
