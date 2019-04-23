See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD

Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Weinstein works at UCLA Health Medicine-Pediatrics Comprehensive Care in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations

    Evaluation and Treatment Medical Pediatrics Care
    1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-6146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Down Syndrome
Otitis Media
Cough
Down Syndrome
Otitis Media
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 23, 2019
    Dr. Weinstein is great! She gives you her complete focus and doesn't rush through the appointment at all. She asks a lot of thorough questions to make sure your complete health is attended to, and makes necessary recommendations as needed. She's friendly, approachable, and knowledgeable. Also, she never hesitated to give me specialist referrals when I was on an HMO plan. What initially drew me to her was her outstanding credentials and double-major in medieval studies (literature). She's very well-rounded.
    — Apr 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD
    About Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD

    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508141359
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    Internship
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein works at UCLA Health Medicine-Pediatrics Comprehensive Care in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Weinstein’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

