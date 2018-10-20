Dr. Stacey Zahler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Zahler, DO
Dr. Stacey Zahler, DO is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0176Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Great Dr! When treating our precious 3mo old she went above and beyond making sure she was taken care of throughout. Genuine care for her and her condition treating our daughter as her own in thoughtful decision making that will forever be appreciated!
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
- Cleveland Clinic
