Overview

Dr. Stacey Zavala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Zavala works at South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Hainesport, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.