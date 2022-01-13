Dr. Staci Beamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Staci Beamer, MD
Overview of Dr. Staci Beamer, MD
Dr. Staci Beamer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Beamer's Office Locations
Scottsdale - Heart13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 885-0904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beamer?
Dr. Beamer is amazing! She has taken great care of me two times now for tumors on my lung and I would not go to anyone else. She is compassionate and understanding. She empathizes with what you are going through and genuinely cares. She is quick to respond to questions and concerns and her supporting staff is just as amazing.
About Dr. Staci Beamer, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1477714608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Beamer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beamer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beamer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beamer has seen patients for Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance and Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beamer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.