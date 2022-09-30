Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hix-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD
Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hix-Hernandez's Office Locations
- 1 3106 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76542 Directions (512) 354-1283
Scarlet Surgical Pllc351 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 204, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 354-1283
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
In 2021 I had extra skin removed from a weight loss, and I went to Beleza Cedar Park clinic. I will recommend Staci Hix-Hernandez to anyone. It is October 2022, and I'm about to have another skin removal from weight loss. They took the time to listen to my concerns. I'm over 50 yrs old, so I had a lot of worries; both consulted with Dr. Hix and explained everything to me; they understood the problems and helped me with my new journey outstanding, Thank you, Dr.Hix & Stuff
About Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1689849812
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hix-Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hix-Hernandez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hix-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hix-Hernandez has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hix-Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hix-Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hix-Hernandez.
