Dr. Staci Knickrehm, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Staci Knickrehm, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Elite DNA Therapy4310 Metro Pkwy Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 223-2751
- 2 6350 TECHSTER BLVD, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 223-2751
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Kind caring, very intelligent, nailed my diagnosis, I was feeling 100% better within two weeks. I’ve been to other doctors and she is the best I’ve been too!
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
