Overview of Dr. Staci Knickrehm, DO

Dr. Staci Knickrehm, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Knickrehm works at Elite DNA Therapy in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.