Dr. Staci Niemoth, MD
Overview of Dr. Staci Niemoth, MD
Dr. Staci Niemoth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Niemoth's Office Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - OB/GYN1000 E Primrose St Ste 400, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 269-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was my OBGYN for all my girls and got to deliver my youngest! When I came in and see her for the first time at 16 she didn’t judge me and took really good care of my baby/babies!
About Dr. Staci Niemoth, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043428121
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemoth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemoth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemoth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemoth.
