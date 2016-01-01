Dr. Staci Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Staci Pollack, MD
Overview
Dr. Staci Pollack, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hartsdale, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Montefiore At 141 South Central Avenue141 S Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions (914) 721-7120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Staci Pollack, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255411815
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.