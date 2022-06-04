Dr. Bingaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacie Bingaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacie Bingaman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1617 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 647-8404
-
2
Retina Consultants PA1350 S Main St Ste 3200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bingaman?
Dr. Bingemans is a dedicated professional medical doctor she's been my doctor since 2015 she is always on top of my medical care in my medical treatment always caring and concerned about her patients I recommend her for anyone having Endocrinology issues
About Dr. Stacie Bingaman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073715165
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bingaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingaman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bingaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bingaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.