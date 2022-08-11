Dr. Stacie Silverman Calian, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman Calian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacie Silverman Calian, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stacie Silverman Calian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mount Kisco, NY.
Locations
Smile Design Dental Spa39 Smith Ave Ste 11, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 398-6416Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman Calian?
I am someone who in the past, had a very bad experience with a dental office. It took Dr. Stacy Calian & her talented team, to help me move past that. They are a professional. caring, & highly skilled team, and I am so grateful I found Smile Design Dental Spa! Since my first visit, until now, I know each time I go I am in good hands. Just got my Invisalign’s off in May, and I am SO happy with the way my teeth look! Look no further for a dental salon that can do it all!
About Dr. Stacie Silverman Calian, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Portuguese
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman Calian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman Calian accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman Calian speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman Calian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman Calian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman Calian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman Calian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.