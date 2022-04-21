Overview of Dr. Stacie Grossfeld, MD

Dr. Stacie Grossfeld, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Fairview University Med Center



Dr. Grossfeld works at Orthopaedic Specialists, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.