Overview of Dr. Stacie Macdonald, MD

Dr. Stacie Macdonald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Macdonald works at Women's Health Specialists in Fremont, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.