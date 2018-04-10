Dr. Stacie Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacie Macdonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacie Macdonald, MD
Dr. Stacie Macdonald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Specialists2299 Mowry Ave Ste 3C, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-7057
-
2
Sutter Medical Foundation OBGYN3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdonald?
Dr. Stacie MacDonald is the best doctor ever!!! She's is super amazing, empathetic, kind, knowledgeable, gives patients multiple choices and let's you make a decision on what works for you, is not pushy, understands/respects your choices. You know she is patient focused and not motivated by $$. Clearly her priorities are patient wellness and care. She's is the gold standard for what great doctors should be. Wish I had got her as my ObGyn sooner. ?? I would do this review injustice if I don'
About Dr. Stacie Macdonald, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700849973
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.