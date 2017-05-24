Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMurtry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
1
Allergy & Asthma Consultants Ltd36100 N Brookside Dr Ste 203, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 855-1570Monday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Allergy & Asthma Consultants Ltd1800 Hollister Dr Ste 210, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 549-7711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. McMurtry for several years and never hesitate to recommend her. She and her staff take the time to really listen and get to the bottom of the matter. You can tell they really care about helping their patients feel better. Their office is efficiently run but you never feel like just another patient - and she's amazing with kids too!!
About Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Pediatrics
