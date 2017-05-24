See All Pediatricians in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. McMurtry works at Allergy & Asthma Consultants, Ltd in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Consultants Ltd
    36100 N Brookside Dr Ste 203, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 855-1570
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Allergy & Asthma Consultants Ltd
    1800 Hollister Dr Ste 210, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 549-7711
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Reaction
Angioedema
Blood Allergy Testing
Allergic Reaction
Angioedema
Blood Allergy Testing

Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 24, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. McMurtry for several years and never hesitate to recommend her. She and her staff take the time to really listen and get to the bottom of the matter. You can tell they really care about helping their patients feel better. Their office is efficiently run but you never feel like just another patient - and she's amazing with kids too!!
    TerriT — May 24, 2017
    About Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407955214
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Children's Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacie McMurtry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMurtry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMurtry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurtry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurtry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMurtry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMurtry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

