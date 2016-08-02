See All Podiatrists in Longmont, CO
Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Longmont, CO
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM

Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center.

Dr. Atherton works at Foot & Ankle Center of the Rockies in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atherton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Center of the Rockies
    1305 Sumner St, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-3232
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McKee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 02, 2016
    always caring and very willing to discuss options
    JB in Longmont, CO — Aug 02, 2016
    About Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891957023
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southwest Texas University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atherton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atherton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atherton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atherton works at Foot & Ankle Center of the Rockies in Longmont, CO. View the full address on Dr. Atherton’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Atherton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atherton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atherton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atherton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

