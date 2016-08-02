Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atherton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM
Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center.
Dr. Atherton's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Center of the Rockies1305 Sumner St, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 772-3232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
always caring and very willing to discuss options
About Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Southwest Texas University
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Atherton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atherton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Atherton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atherton.
