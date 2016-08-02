Overview of Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM

Dr. Stacy Atherton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center.



Dr. Atherton works at Foot & Ankle Center of the Rockies in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.