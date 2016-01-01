Dr. Stacy Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- OH
- Sylvania
- Dr. Stacy Banerjee, MD
Dr. Stacy Banerjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacy Banerjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Banerjee works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Stacy Banerjee, MD5600 Monroe St Ste A104, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 343-6006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Accelerated Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aplastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arterial Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Midfoot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Toe
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood
- View other providers who treat Asterixis (Flapping Tremor)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Adults
- View other providers who treat Asthma-Related Cough
- View other providers who treat Asthmatic Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Vestibular Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Climacteric Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Crystalline Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diamond-Blackfan Anemia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Exercise-Induced Asthma
- View other providers who treat Exertional Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gouty Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hemophilic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Spherocytosis
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat High-Risk Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Adrenal Gland-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Coarctation of the Aorta-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Cushing's Syndrome-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Environment-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Hyperaldosteronism-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Renal Segmental Hypoplasia-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Stress-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Infectious Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Influenza Prevention
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Labile Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Medical Marijuana Certifications
- View other providers who treat Medication-Induced Postural Tremor
- View other providers who treat Megaloblastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Monoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelpathic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Neuropathic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Anemia
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Tremor
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pernicious Anemia
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Portal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts
- View other providers who treat Renal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Renal Vein Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Resistant Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sideroblastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthritis
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Steroid-Dependant Asthma
- View other providers who treat Steroid-Resistant Asthma
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Thromboembolism
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1
- View other providers who treat Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat White Coat Hypertension
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Banerjee?
About Dr. Stacy Banerjee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
- 1871709964
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banerjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banerjee works at
Dr. Banerjee speaks Bengali, Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banerjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banerjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.