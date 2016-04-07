Overview of Dr. Stacy Bang, MD

Dr. Stacy Bang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Bang works at Maryland Eye Consultants and Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.