Overview

Dr. Stacy Berrong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Berrong works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.