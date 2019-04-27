Dr. Stacy Catalon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catalon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Catalon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stacy Catalon, MD
Dr. Stacy Catalon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA.
Dr. Catalon's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic19314 Jesse Ln, Riverside, CA 92508 Directions (951) 782-3640
Internal Medicine6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 683-6370Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best pediatrician I've ever taken my kids to.
About Dr. Stacy Catalon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catalon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catalon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Catalon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catalon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catalon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catalon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.