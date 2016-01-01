Dr. Doumas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Doumas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacy Doumas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ.
Dr. Doumas works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty402 State Route 35 N, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3732
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doumas?
About Dr. Stacy Doumas, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1447343678
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doumas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doumas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doumas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Doumas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doumas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doumas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doumas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.